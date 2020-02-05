IBM (NYSE:IBM) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $149.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in IBM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

