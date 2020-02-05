Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Up 5.1%

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.84, 1,627,548 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,808,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.40 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,967,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,519 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Infinera by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

