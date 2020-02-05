Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $46.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,895,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 924,576 shares.The stock last traded at $31.78 and had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INSM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insmed by 30.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 16.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insmed by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.12.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

