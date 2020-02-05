Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Major Shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel Sells 725,951 Shares

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of Intec Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $225,044.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,718.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of Intec Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Intec Pharma Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

