Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Major Shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel Sells 80,000 Shares

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of Intec Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $225,044.81.

NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Intec Pharma Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

