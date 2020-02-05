Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) & SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Critical Review

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) and SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of SurModics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and SurModics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.47 billion 3.24 $60.80 million $2.42 22.94 SurModics $100.08 million 5.32 $7.59 million $0.72 54.43

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than SurModics. Integra Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and SurModics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences 3.99% 16.83% 7.25% SurModics 7.59% 8.48% 6.52%

Risk and Volatility

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurModics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Integra Lifesciences and SurModics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 0 7 4 0 2.36 SurModics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus price target of $61.91, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. SurModics has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.10%. Given SurModics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than Integra Lifesciences.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats SurModics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

