International Paper Co Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IP. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of IP opened at $41.76 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

