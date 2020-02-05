Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.49% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

