Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,545,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,545.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 690,483 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

