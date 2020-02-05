IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.18.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.23. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.