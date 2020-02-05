Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Insider Danny Segman Purchases 3,916,763 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) insider Danny Segman purchased 3,916,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,001.16 ($33,334.15).

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Danny Segman purchased 1,000,000 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,219.86).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Danny Segman purchased 500,000 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,500.00 ($4,609.93).

On Friday, January 10th, Danny Segman purchased 1,487,472 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,849.66 ($12,659.34).

On Friday, January 3rd, Danny Segman acquired 87,001 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,131.01 ($802.14).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Danny Segman acquired 908,183 shares of Ironbark Zinc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,898.20 ($7,729.22).

Shares of Ironbark Zinc stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. Ironbark Zinc Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.03 ($0.02).

Ironbark Zinc Company Profile

Ironbark Zinc Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Greenland and Australia. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, lead, and base and precious metals. Its principal project is the Citronen project in northern-Greenland. The company was formerly known as Ironbark Gold Limited and changed its name to Ironbark Zinc Limited in November 2009.

