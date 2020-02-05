iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Position Raised by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $30,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,730,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.64 and a fifty-two week high of $223.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.