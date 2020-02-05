iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

