iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

