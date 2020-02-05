iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $203.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $160.85 and a 1 year high of $204.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

