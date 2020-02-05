J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Coverage Initiated at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $165.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.28. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $149.24 and a 1-year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.