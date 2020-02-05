Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.95 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.95 ($17.38) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.52 ($15.72).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €10.85 ($12.62) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.94. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

