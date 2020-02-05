Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

AXTA opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,193,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 533,377 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,561,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

