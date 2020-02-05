Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Coca-Cola Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

NYSE KO opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after purchasing an additional 593,535 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,238,000 after purchasing an additional 182,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

