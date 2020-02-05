JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) to “Overweight”

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,007 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 701.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 716,192 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 599,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 434,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.