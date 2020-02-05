Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $31.57. Kennametal shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 3,442,706 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $306,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kennametal by 7.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $450,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.