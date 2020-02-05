KeyCorp Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

