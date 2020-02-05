KeyCorp Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $91.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 57,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

