Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

