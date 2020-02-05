Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LBAI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

