Landstar System, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $110.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.28. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.