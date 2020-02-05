Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $150.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

LBRDK opened at $136.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.36 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.07 and a twelve month high of $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,688,000 after buying an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

