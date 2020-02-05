Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.