Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of LGF.B opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 122,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $1,110,294.98.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

