LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.71 Million

Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $78.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.40 million. LivePerson reported sales of $65.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $291.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.50 million to $291.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $351.15 million, with estimates ranging from $346.44 million to $356.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,420. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.86. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

