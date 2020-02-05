Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

NYSE:LOW opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

