Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

