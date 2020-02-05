Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 2.8% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $26,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 543,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,997,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 89,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

NYSE:MMP opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

