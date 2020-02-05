MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.15. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

