Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $114.73 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,070,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,627,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,992,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,978,000 after buying an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,062,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.