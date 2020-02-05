Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.87 million and a P/E ratio of 99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 5.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

