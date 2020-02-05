Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $214.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

