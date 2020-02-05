Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,318,000 after buying an additional 1,184,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 151.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,199 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.