Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 guidance at $7.66-$7.71 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $768.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $800.57 and its 200 day moving average is $732.52. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $638.92 and a 12 month high of $873.51.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.29.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

