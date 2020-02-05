Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $132.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $101.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.