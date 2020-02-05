Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of DEI opened at $42.19 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

