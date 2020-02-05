NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $130.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after buying an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,087 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

