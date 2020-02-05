MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $113.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

