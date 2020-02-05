MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $134.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $119.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.