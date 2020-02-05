Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) VP Sohail M. Parekh Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron Inc has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $529.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

