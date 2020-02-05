Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 5%

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.52, approximately 4,162,482 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,660,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

