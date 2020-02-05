Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

