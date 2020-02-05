Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $268,875.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,141 shares in the company, valued at $16,484,535.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDB stock opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mongodb by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Mongodb by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

