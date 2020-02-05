Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

