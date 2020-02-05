M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister Sells 100 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 100 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.18, for a total transaction of $17,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $786,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTB opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 75.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.